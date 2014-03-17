… And Pursues Solvent-Free Cathode Production

Backed by European Commission funding, Solvay is developing a new method of manufacturing cathode materials for lithium-ion batteries that doesn’t require organic solvents. Because cathode materials are usually water sensitive, manufacturing them often involves solvents that are classified as “substances of very high concern” by the European Chemicals Agency. Solvay says it can replace the solvents with water by using a cathode protection technology it developed. The firm is building a pilot plant for the materials at its R&D center in Bollate, Italy.
