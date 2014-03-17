SK Opens Pilot Plant For Pharma Chemicals

SK Life Science has completed a $7 million expansion of its pilot plant and kilo lab in Daejeon, South Korea. The expanded facility includes eight new batch reactors ranging in size from 500 to 1,000 L, the firm says. SK also added a continuous-reaction module for low-temperature and catalytic reactions. Separately, the company says its commercial facility has been successfully inspected by Japanese authorities. The visit included a preapproval inspection of a continuous process for making a late-stage precursor to an active pharmaceutical ingredient.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter