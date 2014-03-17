Sanofi, UCB Join For Anti-inflammatories

Sanofi and Belgian drugmaker UCB are joining to discover and develop anti-inflammatory small-molecule drugs targeting immune-mediated diseases in areas such as gastroenterology and arthritis. The partners will use a UCB approach for identifying small-molecule modulators of biological pathways for which parenterally administered biologic drugs work well. Sanofi and UCB will share costs and profits on a 50-50 basis. UCB will be entitled to development payments of up to $100 million.
