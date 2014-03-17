Solvay Forms Pact For Novel Fuel …

Solvay has formed a joint venture with New Biomass Energy to export a wood-derived fuel to energy companies in Europe and Asia. NBE built a plant in Quitman, Miss., where biomass such as sawmill residue is subject to a mild form of pyrolysis, called torrefaction, that concentrates its energy content and makes it easier to transport. Already, Solvay says, some power plants in Europe are using wood pellets in place of coal. Torrefied wood, Solvay says, contains 35% more energy by weight than standard pellets.
