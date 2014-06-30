Abbott To Purchase Russia’s Veropharm

Abbott Laboratories has agreed to acquire Veropharm, a Russian pharmaceutical manufacturer. It will pay between $395 million and $495 million to purchase the holding company that now owns more than 80% of Veropharm and is expected to own 95% by the time the deal is completed. Abbott will also assume about $135 million in debt. The business will add about 100 products and $150 million in annual sales in 2015. The acquisition will provide a new manufacturing base for Abbott, which has operated in Russia for 36 years.
