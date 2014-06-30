Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Pharmaceuticals

Alejandro Zaffaroni

by Susan J. Ainsworth
June 30, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 26
Advertisement

Most Popular in Pharmaceuticals

Zaffaroni
[+]Enlarge
Credit: Chemical Heritage Foundation
Alejandro Zaffaroni.
Credit: Chemical Heritage Foundation

Alejandro Zaffaroni, 91, an entrepreneur who founded numerous biotechnology companies in Silicon Valley, died at his home in Atherton, Calif., on March 1.

Born in Montevideo, Uruguay, Zaffaroni received a B.S. from the city’s University of the Republic in 1945 and a Ph.D. in biochemistry from the University of Rochester, in New York, in 1949.

Zaffaroni joined Syntex, then a small chemical company in Mexico, as a biochemist in 1951. He helped transform Syntex into a major multinational pharmaceutical company and was appointed president of its U.S. subsidiary in 1962.

In 1968, he founded Alza to develop medical treatments involving controlled drug delivery. The firm’s products included NicoDerm CQ for smoking cessation and Transderm Scōp to prevent nausea and vomiting associated with motion sickness. Johnson & Johnson acquired the company in 2001.

Between 1980 and 2000, Zaffaroni launched many other companies, including combinatorial-chemistry-focused Affymax and Symyx Technologies; Affymetrix, which develops microarrays used in genetic studies; and Alexza Pharmaceuticals, an emerging specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development and commercialization of products designed to provide rapid drug delivery.

Zaffaroni received numerous honors including the National Medal of Technology from President Bill Clinton in 1995.

Zaffaroni and his wife, Lida, established the Zaffaroni Foundation to support humanitarian causes, medical research, and higher education. In his honor, Stanford University established a $10 million financial aid program for Latin American students. Zaffaroni was a member of ACS from 1946 until 2009.

He is survived by his wife; son, Alejandro; daughter, Elisa; and two grandchildren.

Obituary notices of no more than 300 words may be sent to Susan J. Ainsworth at s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include an educational and professional history.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

TFC Therapeutics launches for cancer biologics
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Lundbeck taps former Millennium chief as CEO
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Robert L. Letsinger

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE