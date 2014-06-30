BASF Boosts Plastics Processing In China

BASF has doubled its engineering plastics compounding capacity in Shanghai to 100,000 metric tons per year, making the city the firm’s largest plastics compounding center in Asia. Also in Shanghai, BASF has boosted its capacity for thermoplastic polyurethane elastomer by an undisclosed amount. And next year, the company will complete the addition of three new production lines for its Cellasto polyurethane elastomer parts, which are used to reduce noise and vibration in cars.
