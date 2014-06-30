Advertisement

People

Chester A. (Chet) Schink

by Susan J. Ainsworth
June 30, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 26
Chester A. (Chet) Schink, 93, a retired Tektronix chemist, died on Nov. 22, 2013, in Portland, Ore.

Born in Portland, Schink earned a bachelor’s degree from Reed College in Portland in 1941 and a master’s degree in biochemistry from Oregon State College (now Oregon State University) in 1943.

Schink was recruited to contribute to the war effort, first by joining Washington, D.C.-based Hercules Powder and then by working for Radford Ordnance Works. After World War II, he returned to Oregon State to earn a Ph.D. in organic chemistry in 1947.

After a brief stint in DuPont’s research and development office in New Jersey, Schink returned to Oregon in 1951 to work for Krishell Laboratories. Five years later, he joined Tektronix as a chemist. During nearly 30 years at the company, he managed the electrochemical laboratory, became a certified industrial hygienist, and developed a companywide chemical safety program. He also designed the company’s chemical waste treatment system before retiring in 1985.

Schink taught chemistry at Mount Hood Community College in Gresham, Ore.

He was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1942. He was a founding member of the Portland Section. He eschewed computers and preferred to receive his meeting notices through the U.S. mail.

After retiring, Schink volunteered for the Urban Tour Group, a nonprofit organization that provides historical tours of Portland for schoolchildren. He was an avid gardener and traveler.

Schink is survived by his wife of 66 years, Hannah; daughter, Janice Camp; son, Andrew; one granddaughter; and two great-granddaughters.

Obituary notices of no more than 300 words may be sent to Susan J. Ainsworth at s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include an educational and professional history.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

