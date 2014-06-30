Why Copper Fluoride Fails In Lithium-Ion Batteries

In lithium-ion battery research, sometimes promising-looking electrode materials fail inexplicably. Copper fluoride is one such material. Now, an experimental study reveals the chemical basis of CuF 2 ’s shortcomings, a key step toward rendering that material and related ones useful for battery applications (J. Phys. Chem. C 2014, DOI: 10.1021/jp503902z). Most Li-ion battery research focuses on Li intercalation compounds, spongelike materials into which Li ions insert themselves as the battery is used to provide power. Metal fluorides, including FeF 2 and NiF 2 , are attractive nonintercalating electrode candidates because they provide high charge capacity and capacity retention. But test batteries with electrodes made of CuF 2 , which is especially promising because of its high operating voltage and charge capacity, fail quickly. A team led by Xiao Hua and Clare P. Grey of Cambridge University and Stony Brook University, SUNY, now know why. On the basis of X-ray, NMR, and electrochemistry analyses, the team finds that during the first charge cycle, CuF 2 dissolves in the liquid electrolyte producing Cu+ species. They consume LiF (at the other electrode) and prevent CuF 2 from re-forming when the battery is recharged. Those problems might be avoided with protective electrode coatings or by using substitute electrolytes, the team suggests.