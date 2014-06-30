Dimension Links With Bayer For Hemophilia

Dimension Therapeutics will work with Bayer HealthCare to develop a gene therapy for the treatment of hemophilia A based on Dimension’s adeno-associated virus technology. Dimension says its technology delivers the clotting factor gene, resulting in long-lasting expression of blood-clotting protein. Dimension, based in Cambridge, Mass., will receive $20 million up front from Bayer and could get milestone payments of up to $232 million. Separately, Dimension closed a financing round in which it raised $30 million.
