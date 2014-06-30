Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Efficient Epoxidation Catalyst Predicted

Computations predict zirconium complex to mediate direct propene epoxidation with low energy input and no side products

by Mitch Jacoby
June 30, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 26
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

[+]Enlarge
Credit: RSC Adv.
This molecular model depicts the peroxo-η3-ozone intermediate structure adopted by a Zirconium epoxidation catalyst.
This molecular model depicts the peroxo-eta-3 ozone intermediate structure adopted by a Zr epoxidation catalyst.
Credit: RSC Adv.
This molecular model depicts the peroxo-η3-ozone intermediate structure adopted by a Zirconium epoxidation catalyst.

A class of organometallic compounds, discovered via computation, has the potential to catalyze key industrial reactions in a way that uses less energy and generates fewer by-products than current methods. Propylene oxide, which is used to make polyurethanes, polyester resins, and other compounds, ranks as one of the world’s top chemical products. Worldwide annual production lies in the 10 billion-lb range. Some industrial methods for making propylene oxide generate chlorinated by-products. Others are complicated by the need for coreactants to make coproducts to improve process economics. A computational study suggests those issues can be avoided. Thomas A. Manz and Bo Yang of New Mexico State University calculate that a novel solution-phase bidentate zirconium complex can efficiently mediate propene epoxidation directly with molecular oxygen without the need for coreactants. They predict that the reaction will proceed by way of a peroxo-η3-ozone intermediate (shown) with an activation energy of just 28 kcal/mol, the lowest value reported for any direct propene epoxidation catalyst to date (RSC Adv. 2014, DOI: 10.1039/c4ra03729d).

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE