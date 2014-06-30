FMC Fingers Weather For Profit Shortfall

Bad weather has crimped the first- and second-quarter results of FMC’s agricultural chemicals business. As a result, FMC expects to earn $4.10 to $4.30 per share in 2014, down from the $4.35 to $4.55 it forecasted in February. The cold snap in North America persisted longer than expected, which caused farmers to apply less of its Capture LFR corn insecticide and other products. Additionally, a drought in Brazil has hurt FMC’s sales to the sugarcane industry.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter