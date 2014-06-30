Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Green Boost For C–C Bond-Forming Reaction

Researchers expand aqueous organometallic chemistry by conducting a Barbier-Grignard-type direct arylation of carbonyls in water

by Stephen K. Ritter
June 30, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 26
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

Barbier-Grignard reactions were discovered more than a century ago, but with the advent of green chemistry, researchers are still considering ways to improve this useful set of organic synthesis methods. Feng Zhou and Chao-Jun Li of McGill University, in Montreal, have done so by developing a procedure for carrying out the first Barbier-Grignard direct arylation of carbonyls in water using unactivated aryl halides (Nat. Commun. 2014, DOI: 10.1038/ncomms5254). Barbier-Grignard chemistry normally involves using a metal to couple an alkyl halide with the carbonyl group of a partner to form an alcohol. Li’s group previously developed aqueous Barbier-Grignard reactions, but a carbonyl arylation with an unactivated aryl halide is unprecedented. In the new reaction, Zhou and Li coupled iodobenzenes with various aldehydes using zinc dust and a rhodium catalyst. The aqueous method bypasses several challenges encountered with conventional Barbier-Grignard reactions, such as strict exclusion of moisture and air and protection-deprotection of acidic hydrogens of the reactants. “The reaction thereby creates a safer, more convenient, and more environmentally benign strategy to access diarylmethanols and aryl alkyl alcohols, which are ubiquitous skeletons found in fine chemicals, biologically active molecules, and pharmaceuticals,” the researchers note.

A reaction scheme showing a Barbier-Grignard direct arylation through a rhodium catalyst, zinc dust, and water.
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Insoluble Catalyst Works Wonders
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Phenols Set The Stage For Greener Cross-Couplings
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Nickel Shines In Ammonia Couplings

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE