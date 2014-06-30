Keith F. Purcell, 74, a professor of chemistry at Kansas State University in Manhattan, died of pneumonia on April 26.
Born in St. Louis, Purcell earned a B.S. in chemistry from Central College (now Central Methodist University) in Fayette, Mo., in 1961, before earning a Ph.D. in chemistry at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, in 1965.
He then joined the chemistry faculty of Wake Forest University in Winston-Salem, N.C., as an assistant professor. In 1968, he moved to Kansas State University, where he was a professor until his retirement in 1990.
Purcell coauthored the books “Inorganic Chemistry” and “An Introduction to Inorganic Chemistry.” Purcell was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1962.
He loved traveling and spending time with friends in France and was a member of the Second Presbyterian Church in Kansas City, Mo.
He is survived by his daughters, Karen and Kristan, and two grandchildren.
