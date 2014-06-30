Morris Hein, 92, a professor of chemistry emeritus at Mount San Antonio College in Walnut, Calif., died on Nov. 30, 2013.
Born in New York City and raised in a Denver orphanage, Hein earned a B.S. in chemistry from the University of Denver in 1944 and a Ph.D. in chemistry from the University of Colorado, Boulder, in 1954. He served in the Navy during World War II.
Hein worked as a research chemist at American Potash & Chemical before joining the chemistry faculty at Mount San Antonio College as a professor. He served as chair of the chemistry department during his 30 years at the college and retired in 1983.
He coauthored the widely used textbooks “Foundations of College Chemistry” and “Introduction to General, Organic, and Biochemistry.”
Hein received a College Chemistry Teacher Award from the Manufacturing Chemists’ Association (now the American Chemistry Council) in 1977.
He was an emeritus ACS member who joined in 1953 and was a charter member of the Orange County Section. Hein also served on the Scientific Advisory Board of the Southern California Air Pollution Control District. Hein’s family describes him as a self-made man, who had an innate curiosity for knowledge and a drive for perfection.
Hein’s wife, Edna, predeceased him. He is survived by his daughter, Leslye Prum; son, Steven; three grandchildren; and two great-grandchildren.
Obituary notices of no more than 300 words may be sent to Susan J. Ainsworth at s_ainsworth@acs.org and should include an educational and professional history.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter