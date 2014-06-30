Nominations For 2016 ACS National Awards

The American Chemical Society awards program is one of the means by which the society meets its obligation “to encourage ... the advancement of chemistry in all its branches, the promotion of research in chemical science and industry, [and] the improvement of the qualifications and usefulness of chemists.” The continuing excellence of the ACS awards program requires that a number of highly qualified chemistry professionals be nominated and that great care be taken in preparing the nominations.

ACS Award for Achievement in Research for the Teaching & Learning of Chemistry, sponsored by Pearson Education. This award recognizes outstanding contributions to research that have increased the understanding of chemical pedagogy and led to improved teaching and learning of chemistry. This award recognizes research contributions involving a significant body of work rather than a single project or contribution.

Nominating Procedure For ACS National Awards Nominations for the national awards administered by ACS to be presented in 2016 are being solicited. Nominations should be submitted online at www.nominate.acs.org. Information about nomination submission and detailed descriptions of the awards are available online at www.acs.org/nationalawards. Any individual may submit one nomination or one support letter for each award, unless that individual is a member of the selection committee for the same award or a current member of the ACS Board of Directors. However, selection committee members may submit nominations or support letters for other awards. Nominations and inquiries concerning awards should be directed to the National Awards Office at awards@acs.org. The deadline for submission of all nominating material for 2016 ACS national awards is Nov. 1, 2014. Earlier transmittal is encouraged.

ACS Award for Affordable Green Chemistry, sponsored by Dow Chemical and endowed by Rohm and Haas. This award recognizes outstanding scientific discoveries that lay the foundation for environmentally friendly products or manufacturing processes at a cost comparable to or less than that of current technologies or discoveries that deliver new applications with compelling cost-benefit profiles. The primary goal of the award is to identify and recognize discovery of new eco-friendly chemistries with the potential to enable products or manufacturing processes that are less expensive than existing alternatives.

ACS Award for Computers in Chemical & Pharmaceutical Research, sponsored by the ACS Division of Computers in Chemistry. This award recognizes and encourages the use of computers in the advancement of the chemical and biological sciences.

ACS Award for Creative Advances in Environmental Science & Technology, sponsored by the ACS Division of Environmental Chemistry, Environmental Science & Technology, and Environmental Science & Technology Letters. This award encourages creativity in research and technology or methods of analysis to provide a scientific basis for informed environmental control decision-making processes or to provide practical technologies that will reduce health risk factors.

ACS Award for Creative Invention, sponsored by ACS Corporation Associates. This award recognizes a single inventor for the successful application of research in chemistry and/or chemical engineering that contributes to the material prosperity and happiness of people. Nominees must be residents of the U.S. or Canada. A patent must have been granted for the work that the nomination proposes to recognize, and the patent must have been developed during the 17 years ending Jan. 1, 2014. A copy of the patent must be submitted with the nominating documents.

ACS Award for Creative Work in Fluorine Chemistry, sponsored by the Juhua Group Technology Center China. Nominees must have made an outstanding contribution or contributions to the advancement of the field of fluorine chemistry.

ACS Award for Creative Work in Synthetic Organic Chemistry, sponsored by Aldrich Chemical Co. LLC. Nominees must have accomplished outstanding creative work in synthetic organic chemistry that has been published.

ACS Award for Distinguished Service in the Advancement of Inorganic Chemistry, sponsored by Strem Chemicals. Nominees must have demonstrated extensive contributions to the advancement of inorganic chemistry including teaching, writing, research, and administration. Nominees must be members of ACS.

ACS Award for Encouraging Disadvantaged Students into Careers in the Chemical Sciences, sponsored by the Camille & Henry Dreyfus Foundation. This award recognizes significant accomplishments in the U.S. by individuals in stimulating students, especially those currently underrepresented in the profession, to elect careers in the chemical sciences and engineering. Nominees may come from any professional setting: academia, industry, government, or other independent facility.

ACS Award for Encouraging Women into Careers in the Chemical Sciences, sponsored by the Camille & Henry Dreyfus Foundation. This award recognizes significant accomplishments in the U.S. by individuals in stimulating women to elect careers in the chemical sciences and engineering. Nominees may come from any professional setting: academia, industry, government, or other independent facility.

ACS Award for Research at an Undergraduate Institution, sponsored by Research Corporation for Science Advancement. This award recognizes research that constitutes advances in science as evidenced by refereed publications with undergraduate coauthors in leading scientific research journals, external research grant support, and the subsequent professional development of students who have participated in the research program. The award is given for significant work over a long period of time rather than for a specific, limited project. Nominees must be tenured faculty members of a predominantly undergraduate institution.

ACS Award for Team Innovation, sponsored by ACS Corporation Associates. This award recognizes a multidisciplinary team, consisting of neither fewer than two nor more than five members, that has successfully moved an innovative idea to a product now in commercial use. The work must have been carried out primarily in the U.S., and the technical accomplishments of the team must be documented as a publication or patent.

ACS Award in Analytical Chemistry, sponsored by Battelle Memorial Institute. Nominees must be residents of the U.S. or Canada and must have made an outstanding contribution to analytical chemistry, pure or applied. Special consideration will be given to the independence of thought and the originality shown and to the importance of the work when applied to public welfare, economics, or humanity’s needs and desires.

ACS Award in Applied Polymer Science, sponsored by Eastman Chemical. This award recognizes and encourages the achievements of scientists who are active in the fields of polymer and polymeric materials research. The recipient will be selected primarily on the basis of scientific contributions made to the technology of plastics, coatings, polymer composites, adhesives, and related fields during the 10-year period preceding the date of selection. Preference in the selection process will be given to avoid specific areas of technology that have been recognized by the granting of this award in the two preceding years.

ACS Award in Chromatography, sponsored by Sigma-Aldrich/Supelco. Nominees must have made outstanding contributions to the fields of chromatography, with particular consideration given to development of new methods.

ACS Award in Colloid & Surface Chemistry, sponsored by Colgate-Palmolive Co. Nominees must be residents of North America and must have made outstanding scientific contributions to colloid and/or surface chemistry. Recognition will also be given to originality and independence of thought and to the technological impact of the nominee’s contribution.

ACS Award in Industrial Chemistry, sponsored by the ACS Division of Industrial & Engineering Chemistry. This award recognizes outstanding contributions to chemical research in the industrial context. Significant creative contribution to chemistry in any field of chemical, chemical engineering, pharmaceutical, or biomedical research is appropriate. Any chemical researcher whose primary employer was industrial when the work was done, and who was based in North America, is eligible.

ACS Award in Inorganic Chemistry, sponsored by Aldrich Chemical Co. LLC. Nominees must have accomplished outstanding research in the preparation, properties, reactions, or structure of inorganic substances. Special consideration will be given to the independence of thought and originality shown.

ACS Award in Organometallic Chemistry, sponsored by the Dow Chemical Co. Foundation. This award recognizes a recent advancement having a major impact on research in organometallic chemistry. Nominees must have carried out outstanding research in the preparation, reactions, properties, or structure of organometallic substances. Preference will be given to U.S. citizens.

ACS Award in Polymer Chemistry, sponsored by ExxonMobil Chemical. This award recognizes outstanding fundamental contributions and achievements in the field of polymer chemistry.

ACS Award in Pure Chemistry, sponsored by Alpha Chi Sigma Fraternity and Alpha Chi Sigma Educational Foundation. This award recognizes and encourages fundamental research in pure chemistry carried out in North America. Nominees must have fewer than 10 years of experience since their terminal degree and must have accomplished research of unusual merit for individuals on the threshold of their career.

ACS Award in Separations Science & Technology, sponsored by Waters Corp. This award recognizes the development of novel applications with major impacts and/or the practical implementation of modern advancements in the field of separation science and technology.

ACS Award in the Chemistry of Materials, sponsored by E. I. du Pont de Nemours & Co. This award recognizes creative work in the chemistry of materials. Particular emphasis will be placed on research relating to materials of actual or potential technological importance where a fundamental understanding of the chemistry associated with materials preparation, processing, or use is critical.

ACS Award in Theoretical Chemistry, sponsored by ACS. This award recognizes innovative research in theoretical chemistry that either advances theoretical methodology or contributes to new discoveries about chemical systems. Emphasis in the selection process will be on work characterized by depth, originality, and scientific significance.

Award for Volunteer Service to the American Chemical Society, sponsored by ACS. This award recognizes the volunteer efforts of individuals who have served ACS, contributing significantly to the goals and objectives of the society. The volunteerism to be recognized may include a variety of activities, including but not limited to the initiation or sponsorship of a singular endeavor or exemplary performance as committee member or chair, as an elected division or local section officer, or service in the leadership role in regional meeting(s). The individual nominee will have been a member of ACS for at least 15 years. Past and present members of the ACS Board of Directors and staff are ineligible for this award.

Alfred Bader Award in Bioinorganic or Bioorganic Chemistry, sponsored by the Alfred R. Bader Fund. This award recognizes outstanding research accomplishments at the interface between biology and organic or inorganic chemistry. Special consideration will be given to applications of the fundamental principles and experimental methodology of chemistry in areas of biological significance.

Earle B. Barnes Award for Leadership in Chemical Research Management, sponsored by the Dow Chemical Co. Foundation. This award recognizes the achievements of an individual who has demonstrated outstanding leadership and creativity in promoting the sciences of chemistry and chemical engineering in research management.

Ronald Breslow Award for Achievement in Biomimetic Chemistry, sponsored by the Ronald Breslow Award Endowment. This award recognizes outstanding contributions to the field of biomimetic chemistry. Special consideration will be given to individuals who are scientifically active.

Herbert C. Brown Award for Creative Research in Synthetic Methods, sponsored by the Purdue Borane Research Fund and the Herbert C. Brown Award Endowment. This award recognizes and encourages outstanding and creative contributions to research resulting in the discovery and development of novel and useful methods for chemical synthesis in any area of chemistry.

James Bryant Conant Award in High School Chemistry Teaching, sponsored by Thermo Fisher Scientific. This award recognizes an outstanding high school chemistry teacher at the national level. Nominees must be actively engaged in the teaching of chemistry in a high school (grades 9–12).

Alfred Burger Award in Medicinal Chemistry, sponsored by Gilead Sciences Inc. The award will be granted for outstanding contributions in the field of medicinal chemistry.

Arthur C. Cope Award, sponsored by the Arthur C. Cope Fund. Nominees must have made outstanding contributions to the field of organic chemistry. The significance of the work must have become apparent within the preceding five years.

Arthur C. Cope Scholar Awards, sponsored by the Arthur C. Cope Fund. These awards recognize and encourage outstanding achievements in the field of organic chemistry. Ten Arthur C. Cope Scholars will be named annually: four who have 25-plus years of experience since their terminal degree, four who have 10 to 25 years of experience since their terminal degree, and two who have less than 10 years of experience since their terminal degree.

Elias J. Corey Award for Outstanding Original Contribution in Organic Synthesis by a Young Investigator, sponsored by the Pfizer Endowment Fund. The award is granted to an individual who has less than 15 years of experience since his/her terminal degree and who has demonstrated creativity in the field of synthetic organic chemistry. Nominees must have accomplished research that is of exceptional merit and adds value to the field. Special consideration will be given to the application of such novel chemistry toward the synthesis of natural products and organic molecules of medicinal importance and to the discovery of novel reactions or processes with broad utility.

F. Albert Cotton Award in Synthetic Inorganic Chemistry, sponsored by the F. Albert Cotton Endowment Fund. This award recognizes outstanding synthetic accomplishment in the field of inorganic chemistry and shall be granted without regard to age or nationality. Creativity and imagination will be especially valued.

Advertisement

Peter Debye Award in Physical Chemistry, sponsored by E. I. du Pont de Nemours & Co. Nominees must have accomplished outstanding research of a theoretical or experimental nature in the field of physical chemistry.

Frank H. Field & Joe L. Franklin Award for Outstanding Achievement in Mass Spectrometry, sponsored by Waters Corp. This award recognizes outstanding achievement in the development or application of mass spectrometry. In even-numbered years, the award will be presented for the development of applications of mass spectrometry; in odd-numbered years, for advances in techniques or fundamental processes in mass spectrometry.

Francis P. Garvan-John M. Olin Medal, sponsored by the Francis P. Garvan-John M. Olin Medal Endowment. Nominees must be women, be U.S. citizens, and have performed distinguished service to chemistry.

James T. Grady-James H. Stack Award for Interpreting Chemistry for the Public, sponsored by ACS. Nominees must have made noteworthy presentations through a medium of public communication to increase the American public’s understanding of chemistry and chemical progress. This information shall have been disseminated through the press, radio, television, films, the lecture platform, books, or pamphlets for the lay public.

Harry Gray Award for Creative Work in Inorganic Chemistry by a Young Investigator, sponsored by the Gray Award Endowment. The award will be granted to an individual who has less than 10 years of experience since his or her terminal degree. Nominees must have demonstrated innovative research in inorganic chemistry, broadly defined, which may include interdisciplinary or multidisciplinary work.

Ernest Guenther Award in the Chemistry of Natural Products, sponsored by Givaudan. Nominees must have accomplished outstanding work in analysis, structure elucidation, or chemical synthesis of natural products. Special consideration will be given to the independence of thought and the originality shown.

Kathryn C. Hach Award for Entrepreneurial Success, sponsored by the Kathryn C. Hach Award Fund. This award recognizes outstanding entrepreneurs who have created a commercially viable business within the chemical enterprise.

Joel Henry Hildebrand Award in the Theoretical & Experimental Chemistry of Liquids, sponsored by ExxonMobil Research & Engineering. This award recognizes distinguished contributions to the understanding of the chemistry and physics of liquids.

Ralph F. Hirschmann Award in Peptide Chemistry, sponsored by Merck Research Laboratories. Nominees must have made outstanding contributions in the chemistry, biochemistry, or biophysics of peptides.

Ipatieff Prize, sponsored by the Ipatieff Trust Fund. Nominees must not have passed their 40th birthday on April 30 of the year in which the award is presented and will have done outstanding chemical experimental work in the field of catalysis or high pressure. If experimental investigations in these fields have been abandoned to such a degree that no outstanding results have been achieved, then the award may be given for highly meritorious work in a closely allied field of chemistry. Special weight will be given to independence of thought and originality. The award may be made for investigations carried out in any country and without consideration of nationality.

Frederic Stanley Kipping Award in Silicon Chemistry, sponsored by Dow Corning. Nominees must have made distinguished contributions in the field of silicon chemistry during the 10 years preceding the current nomination. The measure of this achievement should focus primarily on the nominee’s significant publications in the field of silicon chemistry, the field of silicon-based material sciences, or the related field of organometallic chemistry, particularly embracing the elements of Group IV.

Irving Langmuir Award in Chemical Physics, sponsored by GE Global Research and the ACS Division of Physical Chemistry. Nominees must have made an outstanding contribution to chemical physics or physical chemistry within the 10 years preceding the year in which the award is made.

Josef Michl ACS Award in Photochemistry, sponsored by the Josef Michl Award Endowment. This award recognizes excellence in fundamental research in organic or inorganic photochemistry and/or ­photophysics.

E. V. Murphree Award in Industrial & Engineering Chemistry, sponsored by ­ExxonMobil Research & Engineering. Nominees must have accomplished outstanding research of a theoretical or experimental nature in the fields of industrial chemistry or chemical engineering.

Nobel Laureate Signature Award for Graduate Education in Chemistry, sponsored by Avantor Performance Materials. This award recognizes an outstanding graduate student and his or her preceptor(s) in the field of chemistry, broadly defined. The graduate student nominee must have completed a Ph.D. degree dissertation in chemistry within the 12-month period before the deadline for receipt of nominations. The award will only recognize work done while the nominee was a graduate student.

James Flack Norris Award in Physical Organic Chemistry, sponsored by the ACS Northeastern Section. Nominees must have made outstanding contributions to physical organic chemistry.

George A. Olah Award in Hydrocarbon or Petroleum Chemistry, sponsored by the George A. Olah Award Endowment. Nominees must be residents of the U.S. or Canada and have accomplished outstanding research in the chemistry of hydrocarbons or of petroleum and its products. Special consideration will be given to the independence of thought and the originality shown.

George C. Pimentel Award in Chemical Education, sponsored by Cengage Learning and the ACS Division of Chemical Education. Nominees must have made outstanding contributions to chemical education considered in its broadest meaning. This includes the training of professional chemists; the dissemination of reliable information about chemistry to prospective chemists, to members of the profession, to students in other fields, and to the general public; and the integration of chemistry into our educational system. The activities recognized by the award may be in the fields of teaching, organization and administration, influential writing, educational research, the methodology of instruction, establishment of standards of instruction, and public enlightenment. Preference is given to U.S. citizens.

Priestley Medal, sponsored by ACS. This medal recognizes distinguished service to chemistry and may be awarded to members and nonmembers of the society and to representatives of any nation. Current members of the ACS Board of Directors are ineligible to receive this award.

Glenn T. Seaborg Award for Nuclear Chemistry, sponsored by the ACS Division of Nuclear Chemistry & Technology. Nominees must have made outstanding contributions to nuclear or radiochemistry or to their applications.

Gabor A. Somorjai Award for Creative Research in Catalysis, sponsored by the Gabor A. & Judith K. Somorjai Endowment Fund. This award recognizes outstanding theoretical, experimental, or developmental research resulting in the advancement of understanding or application of catalysis.

George & Christine Sosnovsky Award for Cancer Research, sponsored by the George & Christine Sosnovsky Endowment Fund. This award recognizes outstanding achievements in the elucidation of the chemical and biochemical pathways underlying human cancers, leading to the discovery and development of improved cancer therapeutics.

E. Bright Wilson Award in Spectroscopy, sponsored by the ACS Division of Physical Chemistry. The award recognizes outstanding accomplishments in fundamental or applied spectroscopy in all fields in chemistry.