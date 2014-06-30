Partnerships Target Drug Conjugates

Sorrento Therapeutics and Morphotek, a subsidiary of Japan’s Eisai, will collaborate on generating antibody-drug conjugates (ADCs) for cancer. Morphotek antibodies will be combined with chemotherapeutic agents using Sorrento conjugation chemistry and linkers. Sorrento could receive up to $50 million. Similarly, Mersana Therapeutics will work with Merck Serono to develop ADCs for oncology targets. The partners will use Mersana’s biodegradable polymer linker, or Fleximer technology, to generate a range of ADCs from several cytotoxic agents conjugated to Merck antibodies.
