SolarCity Eyes Mega Plant In Buffalo

Solar panel retailer and installer SolarCity has big plans to move into the manufacturing realm despite excess capacity and falling prices. The firm has agreed to acquire Silevo, which is in the process of scaling up production of high-efficiency crystalline silicon solar panels. SolarCity is in talks with New York state officials about proceeding with Silevo’s previously announced plan to build a plant in Buffalo. The company is targeting annual capacity of more than 1 gigawatt within the next two years, to be followed by a second, even larger, plant.
