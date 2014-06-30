Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

White House Releases Novel Materials Plan

by Andrea Widener
June 30, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 26
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

The White House Office of Science & Technology Policy unveiled a draft strategic plan for the Materials Genome Initiative (MGI) on June 19, marking the third anniversary of the project aimed at speeding the discovery of new materials for industry. The MGI strategic plan lays out four major goals: change the culture of materials science to a team approach; better integrate experiments, computer modeling, and theory; make more digital materials data accessible; and create a world-class workforce in materials. In addition to the broad goals, the plan lays out specific milestones to help meet them. For example, the plan suggests establishing a research network focused on development of software to predict the structure of materials. The Administration also announced several other MGI initiatives in the government and private sector, including the creation of a pilot Materials Data Facility to help more scientists access research results and an MGI Ambassadors program.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE