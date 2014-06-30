William G. Deichert, 90, a retired principal research scientist at Bausch & Lomb, died on March 20 of pneumonia after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease.
Born in Flushing, N.Y., Deichert earned a B.S. in chemistry from Polytechnic Institute of Brooklyn (now New York University Polytechnic School of Engineering) in 1952.
Deichert worked for Magnus, Mabee & Reynard before joining American Cyanamid, where he would remain for more than 20 years. From 1973 until his retirement in the mid-1980s, he served as a principal research scientist in Bausch & Lomb’s SofLens division in Rochester, N.Y.
Specializing in polymer chemistry applied to product and process design, he is credited with numerous patents and publications. He received the President’s Achievement Award from Bausch & Lomb.
Deichert was an emeritus member of ACS, joining in 1963 .
He and his wife, Lillian, loved sailing and gardening. Lillian, who was married to Deichert for 42 years, died in 2010.
Deichert is survived by his daughter, Rosalyn Wallace; sons, Robert and Jack; stepson, David Cook; seven grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
