BASF Will Divest Textile Chemicals

BASF has reached a deal to sell its global textile chemicals business to Archroma, the former Clariant textile chemical operations now owned by private equity firm SK Capital Partners. Financial terms of the deal haven’t been disclosed. About 290 BASF employees will join Archroma, including 230 based in Asia, when the deal closes in 2015. Archroma says the century-old BASF business will strengthen its operations, which also include the former Hoechst and Sandoz textile chemicals businesses.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter