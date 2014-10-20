Clariant Adds Capacity In Indonesia

Clariant will build an $18 million facility to make quaternary methyl ammonium and ester quaternary ammonium compounds in Tangerang, Indonesia. With a capacity of 12,000 metric tons annually, the facility will serve the growing Asian market for the compounds, used as fabric softeners and hair conditioners, Clariant says. The firm expects to start up the plant in 2015. Clariant also manufactures other products in Tangerang, including dyes, optical brighteners, and pigments.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter