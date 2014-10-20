Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Electrode Separator Doubles As A Battery Safety Sensor

Thin metal film sandwiched between polymer layers sends early warning of battery failure

by Mitch Jacoby
October 20, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 42
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

A new design of an insulating material that separates the electrodes in lithium-ion batteries may help prevent a rare but potentially disastrous scenario that can cause these batteries to suddenly go up in flames. A small number of burning-battery incidents, including two last year involving Boeing 787 Dreamliner airplanes, have kept lithium-ion batteries in the safety spotlight. Under circumstances that are not thoroughly understood, charging a battery sometimes drives lithium metal to accumulate on one electrode in the form of dendrites. As these tiny wiry structures grow, they can extend through microscopic pores in the protective polymer separator to the other electrode. That process short-circuits the battery and can cause it to quickly overheat. A team led by Stanford University’s Hui Wu and Yi Cui has demonstrated that by sandwiching a 50-nm-thick copper film between polymer layers they form a bifunctional separator. The hybrid material keeps the electrodes isolated and the battery functioning normally, yet it also serves as a detector for early stages of dendrite growth. Dendrites that grow halfway through the film contact the copper layer and cause a rapid voltage change that signals the need to replace the battery long before the situation turns hazardous (Nat. Commun. 2014, DOI: 10.1038/ncomms6193).

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

LG Chem describes material to improve battery safety
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Tracking ion transport in organic radical polymers
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New electrolyte improves Li-S batteries

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE