Energy Department Funds Biomaterials

The Department of Energy has pledged up to $13.4 million to five organizations seeking to convert biomass into useful materials. NatureWorks and the National Renewable Energy Laboratory will get up to $2.5 million apiece to develop routes that convert biogas into lactic acid and muconic acid, respectively. American Process will receive up to $3.1 million for work on upgrading cellulosic sugars into solvents. The University of Wisconsin, Madison, will get up to $3.3 million toward a process that produces plasticizers and other chemicals from biomass. And Vertimass will get up to $2.0 million to commercialize the conversion of ethanol into transportation fuels.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter