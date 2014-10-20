Exxon Backs Biofuels R&D At Iowa State

ExxonMobil is establishing a biofuels research program at Iowa State University. Led by four Iowa State scientists, the program will explore the use of fast pyrolysis to convert biomass into oils that can be upgraded to transportation fuels. Iowa State says its researchers have been studying fast pyrolysis for more than 15 years, and it has recently upgraded a pilot plant on the school’s Ames campus.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter