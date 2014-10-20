Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Materials

Fluorinated Coating Repels Blood On Medical Devices

Combination of tethered and liquid perfluorocarbons wards off blood clotting without the need for anticoagulants

by Celia Henry Arnaud
October 20, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 42
Advertisement

Most Popular in Materials

Schematic of tethered-liquid perfluorocarbon coating on a tilted substrate.
Credit: Nat. Biotechnol.
Blood doesn’t adhere to or clot on a perfluorocarbon-treated substrate.

A challenge with implantable medical devices is preventing the formation of blood clots. One strategy to mitigate the problem has been to attach the anticoagulant heparin to device surfaces, but the sulfated glycosaminoglycan can leach away and cause unintended bleeding. As an alternative to heparin, Donald E. Ingber, founding director of the Wyss Institute at Harvard University, and coworkers have developed a tethered liquid perfluorocarbon (TLP) coating that repels blood and reduces clot formation (Nat. Biotechnol. 2014, DOI: 10.1038/nbt.3020). The coating is made up of a tethered layer of perfluorohexane topped with a thin liquid layer of perfluorodecalin. A blood droplet will immediately slide off a TLP-coated acrylic surface tilted at a 30° angle. The blood droplet would otherwise leave a trail of adhered blood on an uncoated acrylic surface. The coating decreases fibrin adhesion and polymerization on acrylic and polysulfone substrates relative to uncoated surfaces and relative to surfaces coated only with tethered perfluorohexane. The researchers used the coating on materials that were assembled into a femoral artery shunt in pigs. Blood circulated through the tubing for more than eight hours without clotting and without the use of an anticoagulant.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Barnacle-inspired surgical glue seals bloody wounds in seconds
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
New device could reduce toxic chemotherapy side effects
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Patch delivers drugs to eye

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE