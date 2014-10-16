Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Greener Synthetic Pathways Award

by Stephen K. Ritter
October 16, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 42
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

Solazyme, South San Francisco, for developing engineered algae to produce customized oils via a fermentation process

As far back as the dawn of civilization, people have used vegetable oils to prepare food, generate energy, and serve as chemical building blocks. Although vegetable oils are relatively easy to modify chemically, they are not directly customizable for target applications. And modifying the oils doesn’t come cheap: Achieving the desired fatty acid chains from plant oils, or from petroleum- and animal-derived oils, is often energy-intensive, requires use of hazardous chemicals, and adds cost.

Solazyme scientists recognized that the pathways that plants use to make oils first evolved in algae. Synthetic biology and industrial biotechnology now offer a green alternative to custom-make oils by reengineering algae with genes from oil-producing plants, notes Peter Licari, Solazyme’s chief technology officer.

GREEN OILS
Graphic shows how biomass-derived sugar goes through a fermentation process to be converted into custom oils and other products.
Credit: Solazyme
Solazyme’s engineered algae technology platform enables any type of biomass-derived sugar to be converted into custom oils and other products. SOURCE: Solazyme

Algae convert CO2 and energy from the sun into biomass like plants. But because they float in water, they don’t need to build cellulose and lignin like freestanding plants. That makes them more efficient at producing useful proteins and oils. But Solazyme’s algae are not your ordinary pond scum, Licari notes.

These are microalgae, a microscopic version of the algae commonly seen, he explains. The company’s original one came from the sap of a chestnut tree in Germany a century ago. These white algae live on sugar instead of CO2 and don’t need sunlight to grow. The company refined its technology such that its researchers can design the fast-growing oil producers to selectively place desired fatty acid chains of any type at any position in the triglyceride backbone.

Solazyme’s oils are currently being produced in facilities in Illinois, Iowa, and Brazil with a combined capacity of more than 120,000 metric tons per year. The oils are being sold for food, fuel, and industrial products. Some of Solazyme’s key partnerships include personal care products with Unilever, surfactants with AkzoNobel, and oleochemicals with Mitsui.

“This is neat technology with great promise in the oils business,” says Eric. J. Beckman, codirector of the Mascaro Center for Sustainable Innovation at the University of Pittsburgh and a 2002 award winner. Most of the time with a green innovation, a crop-based product replaces a petroleum-based product, Beckman points out. It’s an interesting twist that Solazyme is proposing a biological replacement for a biobased product, replacing farm-based oils with algal oils, he says. “Given that intensive farming is laden with impacts owing to fuel, fertilizer, water, pesticide, and land use, and that the recovery of products from crops is multistep and often energy- and solvent-intensive, Solazyme could have something truly important here.”

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Zero Acre Farms to make sustainable oils
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
ExxonMobil Studying Cellulosic Fuels
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Green In 2015

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE