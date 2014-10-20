Novartis Licenses T Cell Technology

Novartis will pay the English firm Oxford BioMedica $14 million up front and possibly $90 million more over the next three years for a nonexclusive license to OXB’s viral vector technology. OXB will manufacture gene-carrying vectors for Novartis. Novartis, in turn, will use OXB’s technology to insert the instructions for a chimeric antigen receptor into the white blood cells known as T cells. T cells, so enhanced to home in on cancer, are the basis of a Novartis immunotherapy called CTL019/CART-019 (C&EN, Oct. 6, page 12).
