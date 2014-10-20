Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Pharmaceuticals

Pills Simplify Fecal Transplants To Treat C. difficile Infections

Swallowing a capsule pits bacteria against bacteria in battle for gastrointestinal health

by Matt Davenport
October 20, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 42
Advertisement

Most Popular in Pharmaceuticals

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Hohmann Lab/Mass. Gen. Hospital
Encapsulated fecal microbes may offer a new therapeutic option for treating intestinal infections.
A bottle of capsules.
Credit: Hohmann Lab/Mass. Gen. Hospital
Encapsulated fecal microbes may offer a new therapeutic option for treating intestinal infections.

Clostridium difficile bacteria hospitalize more than 100,000 people in the U.S. every year with gastrointestinal infections. With the pathogens becoming increasingly resistant to conventional antibiotics, some doctors are turning to fecal microbiotic transplants as a treatment. Moving microbes from healthy donors to patients can restore order in an infected gastrointestinal tract. But getting the good bugs in usually requires an invasive procedure. A team of doctors has now developed a transplant in an easy-to-swallow, encapsulated form to combat persistent or recurrent C. difficile infections (J. Am. Med. Assoc. 2014, DOI: 10.1001/jama.2014.13875). The researchers blended donor stool samples with saline solution to create a slurry, which they then filtered and centrifuged to isolate the microbes. By suspending the beneficial bacteria in a glycerol solution, the team could pipette them into capsules and preserve them in a freezer. In a Phase I clinical trial, 18 of 20 patients who took the capsules were relieved of the diarrhea caused by C. difficile. “This is just a crude first study,” says Ilan Youngster of Boston Children’s Hospital, a member of the research team. “The future is defining what is it—or who it is—in the stool that’s fighting these infections.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Patients given probiotics in the ICU get more blood infections
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Biodegradable emulsion eliminates biofilms
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Electric bandage zaps biofilm infections

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE