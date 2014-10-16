Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Tianhe Shares Plunge After Trading Resumes

Finance: Investors dump stock of Chinese chemical firm accused of fraud

by Jean-François Tremblay
October 16, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 42
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

[+]Enlarge
Credit: AP
Traders on the floor of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange bear witness to a dive in the value of Tianhe stock.
The trading floor of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange.
Credit: AP
Traders on the floor of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange bear witness to a dive in the value of Tianhe stock.

The market value of Tianhe Chemicals—accused of fraud by a shadowy group affiliated with the hackers known as Anonymous—plummeted 40% after its shares resumed trading on Oct 9. Tianhe and the group, Anonymous Analytics, have exchanged a volley of charges and countercharges.

In September, the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong had suspended trading of Tianhe Chemicals stock after Anonymous Analytics, in a 65-page report, accused the firm of being “one of the largest market frauds ever conceived.” The group accuses Tianhe of falsifying sales and profit figures; inventing its main customers; not possessing the technology for making its most profitable product, a touchscreen fluorochemical treatment known as anti-mar; and falsifying tax documents to prove its net income.

Tianhe has repeatedly denied the allegations and even posted a 55-page document on its website, on Oct. 8, in rebuttal. In an open letter to investors that day, Wei Xuan, Tianhe’s CEO and largest shareholder, said Anonymous Analytics is making “malicious and blatantly wrong allegations” in an effort to profit from its “downward manipulation” of Tianhe’s stock. The firm says Anonymous Analytics does not understand the anti-mar market.

Anonymous Analytics claims it is not betting against Tianhe’s shares, but it acknowledges that people and organizations it interacts with may be doing so.

Tianhe’s shares did bounce back by about 10% on Oct. 10, the day after their plunge, when the company says Wei bought $13.6 million worth of stock. But on Monday, Oct. 13, the shares resumed their slide. The stock steadied only on Oct. 15 when Tianhe announced it would buy back up to $150 million of its own shares, representing about 3.25% of its issued share capital.

Tianhe is backed by the investment bank Morgan Stanley, which, through an affiliate, invested $300 million in the company prior to its initial public offering of stock in June.

Anonymous Analytics is one of several groups that in recent years have denounced as frauds Chinese firms listed abroad (C&EN, Oct. 13, page 17). In most cases, the Chinese companies’ stock either collapsed or was hit with a trading suspension.

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Tianhe Chemicals Troubles Continue
Chinese Firms’ Stocks Halted
Lumena Fails To Clear Accusations

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE