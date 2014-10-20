Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Variation On An HF Fluorination Theme

Designer fluorinating reagent provides regioselective synthesis of fluoroalkenes from alkynes

by Stephen K. Ritter
October 20, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 42
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

Hydrogen fluoride has long been used as a low-cost and efficient fluorinating reagent. And when not used directly, HF is used to prepare nearly all other fluorinating reagents. But HF is a hazardous gas at room temperature and hard to handle. A research team led by Gerald B. Hammond and Bo Xu at the University of Louisville has come up with an easy way to tame HF for fluorinations by creating a hydrogen-bonded complex with DMPU, a cyclic urea with a long-winded name that is often used as a polar aprotic solvent (J. Am. Chem. Soc. 2014, DOI: 10.1021/ja508369z). Chemists have previously controlled HF in hydrogen-bonded complexes with organic molecules such as pyridine and triethylamine. Although these complexes work well, the partner molecules are bases that reduce the acidity of the reaction system and bind strongly with transition-metal catalysts, often reducing their activity. DMPU is nonbasic and weakly coordinating with metals, offering an alternative to overcome those problems, the Louisville researchers say. In initial studies, they have shown that DMPU/HF is an easy-to-handle and selective liquid fluorinating reagent for gold-catalyzed mono- and dihydrofluorinations of alkynes.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Crafty Cobalt Polyborylations
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Insoluble Catalyst Works Wonders
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Additional Advances In CO2 Fixation

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE