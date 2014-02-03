Joseph Chiang, a professor of chemistry in the department of chemistry and biochemistry at SUNY Oneonta, has been named a distinguished visiting professor at both Shanghai University and Beijing University of Chemical Technology. He was a visiting professor in the College of Materials Science & Engineering at Tsinghua University, in Beijing, while on sabbatical last year.
Terri Goss Kinzy, a professor of biochemistry and molecular biology and of pediatrics at Robert Wood Johnson Medical School, has been appointed associate vice president for research administration in the Office of Research & Economic Development at Rutgers University. She is now responsible for the Office of Research & Sponsored Programs, corporate contracts, and research operations. Kinzy also continues to oversee a lab conducting research on the mechanism and regulation of protein synthesis along with projects in drug development. Robert Wood Johnson Medical School is part of Rutgers Biomedical & Health Sciences, which was formed in July 2013 with the integration of Rutgers and the former University of Medicine & Dentistry of New Jersey.
Donald F. Weaver, a professor of chemistry at Dalhousie University in Halifax, Nova Scotia, has accepted the position of director of the Toronto Western Research Institute at the University of Toronto. The institute is working to develop small-molecule therapeutic approaches to chronic neurodegenerative disorders. Previously, Weaver had been a professor of chemistry at Queen’s University in Kingston, Ontario; had worked part-time as a clinical neurologist at the Queen Elizabeth II Health Sciences Centre in Halifax; and had been a founding medicinal chemist with the firms Neurochem and Treventis.
Susan J. Ainsworth compiles this section. Announcements of new hires and retirements may be sent to s_ainsworth@acs.org.
