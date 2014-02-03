Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Pharmaceuticals

Analogs Of Marijuana Active Ingredient May Have More Predictable Therapeutic Properties

Molecules are designed to be quickly deactivated by enzymes

by Carmen Drahl
February 3, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 5
Advertisement

Most Popular in Pharmaceuticals

Cannabis may be a treatment for glaucoma, pain, and other ailments, but the strength and duration of action for a dose of medical marijuana can be unpredictable, to say nothing of the psychotropic effects. Researchers are trying to remedy the consistency challenges by developing cannabinoids with controllable deactivation. This strategy has worked for several drug classes, including anesthetics, but attempts to make short-acting cannabinoids have led to compounds with poor binding affinity to cannabinoid receptors. Now, a team led by Alexandros Makriyannis of Northeastern University has overcome that problem. The team replaced one of the three rings in (–)-Δ9-tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), the active ingredient in marijuana, with a seven-membered lactone ring (ACS Med. Chem. Lett. 2014, DOI: 10.1021/ml4005304). One of the new cannabinoids, AM4809, binds to the rat CB1 cannabinoid receptor with 4.6 nM affinity, about eight times as tight as THC binds. It has a half-life of 15.1 minutes in vitro, far shorter than the average for THC. Makriyannis notes that his team has developed other analogs with controllable half-lives (J. Med. Chem. 2013, DOI: 10.1021/jm4016075). A patent covering a variety of these compounds has been filed and licensed to MAKScientific, a company founded by Makriyannis.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE