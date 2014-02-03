AstraZeneca Shuts Bangalore R&D …

As part of a plan to focus its research activities on fewer therapeutic areas, AstraZeneca is shutting down its Avishkar R&D site in Bangalore, India. The closure will cost 168 jobs in pharmaceutical development and drug discovery for neglected tropical diseases, tuberculosis, and malaria, all areas AstraZeneca will not pursue further. Work will continue on AZD5847, in Phase II studies for tuberculosis, and AstraZeneca will still make available its compound library to open-innovation partners.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter