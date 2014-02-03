Manja Bouman has been appointed president and business unit director of DSM Pharmaceutical Products’ Biologics/BioSolutions businesses. Most recently, she was chief executive officer of Regenesance. With operations in Groningen, the Netherlands, and in Brisbane, Australia, DSM’s Biologics business specializes in preclinical through commercial biomanufacturing of recombinant proteins and monoclonal antibodies based on mammalian cell cultures. DSM BioSolutions offers large-scale fermentation for large- and small-molecule active pharmaceutical ingredients for therapeutic proteins and enzymes at DSM’s Capua, Italy, site.

Mark A. De Rosch has been appointed vice president of regulatory drugs and biologics and head of U.S. operations at Voisin Consulting Life Sciences. He brings more than 20 years of experience at pharma and biotech companies, including Vertex Pharmaceuticals. Voisin is a product development consulting firm serving biotech, pharma, and medtech companies.

Paulo Diniz hasbecome interim chief financial officer of Amyris while the company looks to fill the position on a permanent basis. The move follows the resignation of the company’s former CFO, Steve Mills, who will remain with Amyris in an advisory role. Diniz had been president of Amyris Brazil. Based in Emeryville, Calif., Amyris is a renewable chemicals and fuels company.

Jeffrey Dopf has been named head of business development for Metrics’ West Coast and Midwest markets. Previously, he was a business development manager for Glatt Pharmaceutical Services. Based in Greenville, N.C., Metrics is a global pharmaceutical development and manufacturing organization serving clients worldwide.

William F. Feehery has been named president of DuPont’s Industrial Biosciences business. He had been the global business director for DuPont’s Photovoltaic Solutions unit. DuPont Industrial Biosciences provides biobased solutions to customers across a wide range of industries.

Jacky Ng has joined MBI as a project manager and senior scientist. Most recently, Ng held a research and technology management position at Allylix. Ramin Vismeh has also joined MBI as an expert specialistin analytical chemistry. Vismeh had been an expert analyst for the Michigan State University Mass Spectrometry & Metabolomics User Facility. The firm has also added to its technical support team Jeff Vasquez, who earned a B.S. in biochemistry from the University of Michigan, Dearborn. Located in Lansing, Mich., MBI is a nonprofit company that collaborates with university researchers, government agencies, and corporate partners to develop and commercialize promising biobased technologies.

Corning F. Painter has been appointed senior vice president and general manager of merchant gases at Air Products & Chemicals. He succeeds John W. Marsland, who is leaving the company to pursue other career opportunities. Patricia A. (Pam) Mattimore, who had been vice president and general manager of performance materials, succeeds Painter as senior vice president of supply chain.

Jeffrey M. Sanders﻿ has joined Schrödinger in New York City as a solutions architect. He is pursuing faster, more efficient predictions of biomolecular structures and interactions using the Schrödinger software suite. Most recently, Sanders earned a Ph.D. in molecular pharmacology and structural biology at Thomas Jefferson University in Philadelphia. Schrödinger is a privately held software supplier to the pharmaceutical industry.