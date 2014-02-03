Chemical Safety Board: No increase despite workload

Looking at other chemically related federal agencies, the independent Chemical Safety & Hazard Investigation Board will receive $11 million for fiscal 2014, slightly less than previous years and below the Administration’s request of $11.5 million.
CSB’s appropriated level has remained flat throughout its decade-plus life. This year’s funding comes despite the board’s warning at a Senate hearing on the West Fertilizer explosion last summer that it could not keep up with its workload without additional funding to support investigation of chemical accidents.
