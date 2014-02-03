Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Safety

Congress Sets Hearings To Look Into Charleston Leak

by Jeff Johnson
February 3, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 5
Advertisement

Most Popular in Safety

This week and next, the House of Representatives and the Senate will hold hearings to examine the cause and effect of the Jan. 9 chemical leak into the drinking water supply system in Charleston, W.Va. The leak, consisting primarily of crude 4-methyl-1-cyclohexanemethanol from a bulk storage facility, ran into the Elk River and contaminated the water supply of 300,000 residents. On Feb. 4, the Senate Environment & Public Works Committee will consider the leak, and on Feb. 10, the House Transportation & Infrastructure Committee will hold a hearing in Charleston to examine the spill. Also last week, Sens. Joseph Manchin III (D-W.Va.), John D. Rockefeller IV (D-W.Va.), and Barbara Boxer (D-Calif.) introduced legislation to give states greater authority to oversee chemical facilities and to toughen standards for aboveground chemical storage tanks. Meanwhile, on Jan. 24, the West Virginia Department of Environmental Protection ordered the tank owner, Freedom Industries, to begin removing all material from the 17 tanks and to dismantle the tanks and adjacent piping.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE