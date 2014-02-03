Department of Defense: Overall R&D funding down, but basic science support grows

Overall Department of Defense R&D funding continues its downward trend in the fiscal 2014 omnibus appropriations law, falling to $63.0 billion in 2014 from $63.5 billion in 2013 post sequestration. Even with these cuts, it remains the largest part of R&D funding in the U.S.
However, basic science research programs at DOD haven’t followed the same downward trend, explains Matthew Hourihan, director of the R&D Budget & Policy Program at the American Association for the Advancement of Science. In fact, funding in that area (classified by DOD as basic research, applied research, and advanced technology development) is up to $12.2 billion in 2014, after falling to $11.5 billion in 2013 post sequester.
The omnibus law increases the Army, Navy, and Air Force’s basic science and technology programs $400 million above the Administration’s request. One area that gets an even bigger boost is DOD’s medical research programs, which is up some 29% to $1.6 billion in 2014 from $1.2 billion in 2012—postsequester funding levels are not available.
