Environmental Protection Agency: Lawmakers weigh in on chemical assessments, forbid funds to be used to regulate greenhouse gas emissions

Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Environmental Protection Agency: Lawmakers weigh in on chemical assessments, forbid funds to be used to regulate greenhouse gas emissions

by Cheryl Hogue
February 3, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 5
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

The fiscal 2014 omnibus appropriations law provides the Environmental Protection Agency with $8.2 billion this year. This figure represents a rise of almost 4% from the $7.9 billion the agency received in its 2013 postsequester budget. The agency’s 2014 appropriation includes $759 million for science and technology programs.

Lawmakers are putting pressure on EPA to change its chemical risk assessments process to conform to recommendations from the National Research Council. Those recommendations came in a 2011 report, in which NRC criticized EPA’s assessment of formaldehyde. In the language accompanying the omnibus law, Congress directs the agency to document how it has implemented NRC’s recommendations for all assessments that EPA releases in 2014. On top of this, lawmakers want EPA to report to them on how it implemented the NRC recommendations in 2012 and 2013.

In addition, language accompanying the law orders EPA to conduct workforce planning for the agency’s labs. Legislators cite a 2011 Government Accountability Office report that recommended EPA identify critical skill gaps in its current lab workforce and the workforce the agency may need in the future.

The new law takes aim at EPA efforts on climate change by forbidding it from using 2014 funds to regulate greenhouse gas emissions from livestock or manure management systems. The omnibus statute also requires the Administration to report to Congress on all federal agencies’ expenditures for climate-change programs.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Regulation Reform Ideas Sought
EPA Faces Budget Cuts Under House Bill
Universities Ask Congress To Stop Mandatory Cuts

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE