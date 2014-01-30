Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Synthesis

Enzyme Makes Tough-To-Construct C–N Bonds

Chemical Biology: Halogenase directly adds nitrite or azide to unactivated aliphatic carbons

by Celia Henry Arnaud
January 30, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 5
Advertisement

Most Popular in Synthesis

Reaction scheme shows halogenase adding nitrite to unactivated aliphatic carbons.
Halogenase adds nitrite (shown here) or azide to unactivated aliphatic carbons.

The ability to add nitrogen-containing functional groups to unactivated aliphatic carbon atoms is a challenge for synthetic chemists. The search for enzymes to catalyze such reactions has likewise come up empty-handed. That luck, however, might be about to change.

Chemists at Pennsylvania State University have discovered that an enzyme that usually adds chloride ions to aliphatic carbons can be made to add nitrite or azide ions instead (Nat. Chem. Biol. 2014, DOI: 10.1038/nchembio.1438). Leading the research team were chemistry professor J. Martin Bollinger Jr. and graduate student Megan L. Matthews, now a postdoc at Scripps Research Institute, in La Jolla, Calif.

The enzyme, called SyrB2, was already known to halogenate or hydroxylate its substrate. SyrB2 has an Fe(IV) center that abstracts a hydrogen from an aliphatic carbon to form a carbon radical, which can then couple with either a halogen or a hydroxyl anion. Which reaction occurs is dictated by which anion is in striking distance. Because this effect is due just to positioning, team members thought they should be able to use other anions.

“We’re simply swapping out the ligands,” Matthews says. “We have this reactive intermediate. Substrate positioning allows us to transfer the one we want.”

But detecting the products proved to be a challenge and required that Matthews be a “bulldog about the analytical chemistry,” Bollinger says.

“Because we could detect binding, we knew the anions were getting into the pocket and behaving properly,” Matthews says. “That motivated us to push hard on the mass spec to detect these products.”

The team found that the natural enzyme can add nitrite or azide to unactivated carbons, but the reaction isn’t efficient. The researchers made a single mutation in the enzyme, which opened up the binding pocket to better accommodate the nitrogen-bearing ligands. The mutation also reduced the binding affinity of the usual halogen ligand. In this way, the researchers boosted the efficiency of C–N bond formation by about 30-fold. They hope to use directed evolution to improve the efficiency even more, Bollinger says.

The reported enzyme-catalyzed transformation is “amazing,” says Lawrence Que Jr., a chemistry professor at the University of Minnesota, Twin Cities, who studies iron-dependent enzymes. “It may also open the door to the development of parallel C–H bond functionalization reactions that may be catalyzed by synthetic iron complexes.”

M. Christina White, a chemistry professor at the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign, who is working on synthetic approaches to C–H bond activation, agrees. She says, “These exciting findings, which suggest anion promiscuity of halogenases, will surely inspire future studies to identify systems with useful yields and broad scope.”

Advertisement
Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Engineered enzyme flirts with fluoroalkylation
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Enzyme tacks bromine or iodine onto terminal alkynes
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Using hydrazines to probe protein active sites

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE