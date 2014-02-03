Other Organizations

Lyra Myers, associate director and value creation agent at Roche, has been elected presidentof the Drug, Chemical & Associated Technologies Association. Also elected to serve as officers of DCAT are George Svokos, senior vice president of sales and general manager of active pharmaceutical ingredients at Albany Molecular Research Inc., who will be senior vice president; Folker Ruchatz, senior vice president, contract manufacturing business, biopharmaceuticals, at Boehringer Ingelheim, who will be finance officer; and Milton Boyer, president of OSO BioPharmaceuticals Manufacturing, who will be vice president. All will serve one-year terms.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter