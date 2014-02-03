Particle Sciences Joins With Hapten

Hapten Sciences and Particle Sciences are working together to move Hapten’s poison ivy, oak, and sumac therapy into clinical trials. According to Memphis-based Hapten, its injectable small-molecule therapy acts like a vaccine to lessen or eliminate contact dermatitis caused by exposure to urushiol oil in the plants. Particle Sciences will manufacture the therapy, which contains urushiol derivatives, for Phase I/II clinical studies scheduled for this year.
Join the conversation
Contact the reporter
Submit a Letter to the Editor for publication
Engage with us on Twitter