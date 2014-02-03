Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Protein Binds Uranyl Ion Selectively

Customized protein extracts dilute uranium ion from seawater in preference to concentrated species

by Mitch Jacoby
February 3, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 5
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

[+]Enlarge
Credit: Lu Zhou/U Chicago
This engineered protein (green ribbon) binds uranyl ions (UO22+, red and blue) in seawater with exceptional affinity and selectivity.
This image shows this customized protein binds uranyl ions (red and blue) from seawater.
Credit: Lu Zhou/U Chicago
This engineered protein (green ribbon) binds uranyl ions (UO22+, red and blue) in seawater with exceptional affinity and selectivity.

The ocean may seem like an unlikely place to mine uranium, but the valuable metal is actually plentiful there. Scientists estimate that the total quantity of uranium in seawater is roughly 4 billion tons, 1,000 times as great as all terrestrial sources combined. But the metal, present in water as uranyl ion (UO22+), cannot be collected and used to fuel nuclear reactors unless selective extraction methods can be designed to nab the highly dilute element. The challenge is that many other metal ions are present at overwhelmingly greater concentrations. Various methods have been studied, but a front-runner has not yet emerged. University of Chicago chemists Lu Zhou and Chuan He and coworkers have now put a new contender in the race. The team screened thousands of proteins computationally, searching for ones with binding pockets of suitable size, shape, and charge for sequestering UO22+. They customized the best candidate to boost its UO22+ uptake and tested it under various conditions. The group reports that the protein binds UO22+ with unprecedented femtomolar-level affinity, and it exhibits selectivity that is 10,000 times as great for UO22+ as it is for other ions in seawater (Nat. Chem. 2014, DOI: 10.1038/nchem.1856). The protein is thermally stable and can be used repeatedly, the team reports.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE