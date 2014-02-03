Quantum Biosystems Debuts DNA Sequencer

Quantum Biosystems, an Osaka, Japan-based developer of gene-sequencing technology, has released raw data to demonstrate the accuracy and error rate of its direct electrical detection approach. Its silicon-chip-based system uses subnanometer gaps and picoamp-level currents to detect the conductance of single-stranded DNA and RNA molecules. The system does not use proteins or other reagents, which the company expects will lower operating costs. The race for low-cost sequencing technologies has recently heated up with Illumina’s launch of its HiSeq X Ten system (C&EN, Jan. 20, page 24).
