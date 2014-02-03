Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Environment

Scent And Sensitivity

February 3, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 5
Advertisement

Most Popular in Environment

The photo accompanying “Perception Puzzle” reminded me of my sensitivity to artificial scents (C&EN, Oct. 14, 2013, page 18). I understand that about 10% of adults are sensitive to artificial scents. Therefore, there is a large market for scent-free products. If adults are sensitive at this rate, what is the sensitivity rate for newborns and infants?

Increases in asthma rates may be directly linked to the use of scented products in babies’ surroundings. Dryer sheets, fabric softeners, air fresheners, perfumes, and so on, should all be kept out of the breathing space for infants. The exposure to these substances may trigger an allergic response that manifests as asthma later in life. Amish children are reported to have a much lower rate of asthma than the general population. This may be a result of lower exposure to scented agents in the home.

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

Global Look At Endocrine Disruptors
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Crib Mattresses Expose Infants To Elevated Levels Of Volatile Organic Compounds
Noninvasive Medical Techniques

W. G. Sayre
Castine, Maine

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE