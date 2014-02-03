Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Policy

Science Education: Congress sends White House back to drawing board on proposed reorganization

by Andrea Widener
February 3, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 5
Advertisement

Most Popular in Policy

Congress rebukes the White House in the fiscal 2014 omnibus appropriations law for its plan to reorganize the government’s science, technology, engineering, and mathematics (STEM) education programs.

The omnibus law outright rejects the reorganization as presented in the Administration’s 2014 budget proposal. That plan would have affected 14 agencies by eliminating 78 STEM education programs and subsuming another 48 into existing efforts. It would also have made major changes to which agencies oversee federal STEM education.

“The proposed reorganization … was incomplete and lacked sufficient detail,” the omnibus legislation states. “The proposal contained no clearly defined implementation plan, had no buy-in from the education community and failed to sufficiently recognize or support a number of proven, successful programs.”

In the law, Congress orders the White House Office of Science & Technology Policy to consider other possible reorganization schemes “after engaging in an inclusive development process and taking into consideration evaluations and other evidence of program success.”

This reflects the concerns of many in the science education community, which believes it wasn’t consulted about changes that would have had a long-term impact on science education policy nationwide.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE