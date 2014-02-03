… And Seals Antibiotics Pact With FOB

AstraZeneca and FOB Synthesis, a Kennesaw, Ga.-based custom synthesis and antibiotic development firm, will work together to develop combination therapy antibiotics to address drug-resistant infections. The companies will potentially combine AstraZeneca’s preclinical β-lactamase inhibitor (BLI) with carbapenem antibiotics in preclinical studies at FOB. AstraZeneca will develop combinations of its BLI with FOB’s FSI-1671 and FSI-1686 through Phase I, after which it has an option to license the compounds. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.
