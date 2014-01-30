In Search Of An Ideal Route To Hydrogen Peroxide

Hydrogen peroxide is a familiar disinfectant found in most people’s medicine cabinet. But H 2 O 2 ’s bigger role is in industry, where it is used to bleach paper and as an oxidant to make commodity chemicals such as propylene oxide. However, there isn’t an ideal way to make bulk quantities of this key reagent.

Researchers at Osaka University, in Japan, have now designed an approach for producing H 2 O 2 that could become the ideal process chemists have been seeking (ACS Catal. 2014, DOI: 10.1021/cs401208c).

Currently, the industry-leading anthraquinone process is an indirect, energy-intensive approach that requires sequential oxidation, distillation, and hydrogenation steps and has a high operating cost. Alternative metal-nanoparticle-catalyzed processes produce H 2 O 2 directly and more selectively. But they require the combination of H 2 and O 2 gases, which can be hazardous in a large-scale process. Methods that use metal oxide photocatalysts to convert alcohols to H 2 O 2 avoid H 2 , but they have low selectivity for H 2 O 2 .

The Osaka University team, led by Yasuhiro Shiraishi, found that a graphitic carbon nitride photocatalyst produces H 2 O 2 with 90% selectivity. The catalyst, made from inexpensive cyanamide, is a polymeric material consisting of layered sheets of triple-triazine units. When activated by visible light, it strips hydrogen from ethanol and then traps and protonates O 2 to form H 2 O 2 at room temperature.

Shiraishi says that with further catalyst optimization the reaction won’t need ethanol but can rely on water as the hydrogen source, with the option of operating in sunlight without artificial lighting. “If achieved, that would truly be a green process for economical and safe H 2 O 2 synthesis,” Shiraishi says. “And it could lead to a new strategy of using in situ generated H 2 O 2 for sunlight-driven oxidations in organic synthesis.”

The selectivity of the process is clearly a big improvement for using photocatalysts to generate H 2 O 2 , says Graham J. Hutchings of Cardiff University, in Wales, whose group has developed highly selective metal nanoparticle catalysts for direct H 2 O 2 production. The amount of H 2 O 2 produced so far is still low, Hutchings notes, and the process is slower than catalytic approaches using H 2 . “It is a step forward and an elegant approach,” Hutchings adds. “But there is still much to do in terms of efficiencies.”