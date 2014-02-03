Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

Cyber Savings Season: Get 30% off ACS membership with promo code CYBER24. Offer valid though Dec. 11.

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Safety

Tesoro Hit In Accident Report

by Jeff Johnson
February 3, 2014 | A version of this story appeared in Volume 92, Issue 5
Advertisement

Most Popular in Safety

[+]Enlarge
Credit: CSB
The 2010 Tesoro fire and explosion killed seven people.
Tesoro refining fire, explosion April 2, 2010, reformer/heat exchanger equipment, Anacortes, Wash.
Credit: CSB
The 2010 Tesoro fire and explosion killed seven people.

A deadly fire and explosion in 2010 at the Tesoro refinery in Anacortes, Wash., was triggered by a combination of a pipe rupture, hazardous working conditions, and company complacency toward safety, says a draft report released last week by the Chemical Safety & Hazard Investigation Board. The accident occurred during an equipment start-up, when severely cracked and weakened carbon steel tubing at a damaged heat exchanger ruptured. The company, CSB says, had developed a deficient safety culture that accepted hazardous conditions and failed to recognize the need to limit the number of workers involved in hazardous activities. For instance, five workers were added to site operations prior to the accident to manually open a series of long-winded valves that required more than 100 hand turns. All of these workers died, as did two others. CSB recommends wide-ranging regulatory changes for the state and U.S. EPA, as well as greater application of inherently safer design principles to avoid or limit the conditions that led to these deaths.

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE