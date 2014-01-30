Advertisement

This site uses cookies to enhance your user experience. By continuing to use this site you are agreeing to our COOKIE POLICY.

ACCEPT AND CLOSE

If you have an ACS member number, please enter it here so we can link this account to your membership. (optional)

ACS values your privacy. By submitting your information, you are gaining access to C&EN and subscribing to our weekly newsletter. We use the information you provide to make your reading experience better, and we will never sell your data to third party members.

The key to knowledge is in your (nitrile-gloved) hands

Already an ACS Member?  

Basic

$0 Community Associate

ACS’s Basic Package keeps you connected with C&EN and ACS.

  • Access to 6 digital C&EN articles per month on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Essential newsletter
JOIN NOW
Standard

$80 Regular Members & Society Affiliates

ACS’s Standard Package lets you stay up to date with C&EN, stay active in ACS, and save.

Eligibility restrictions apply. Review ACS Membership Packages to see if you qualify.

JOIN NOW
Premium

$160 Regular Members & Society Affiliates
$55 Graduate Students
$25 Undergraduate Students

ACS’s Premium Package gives you full access to C&EN and everything the ACS Community has to offer.

  • Unlimited access to C&EN’s daily news coverage on cen.acs.org
  • Weekly delivery of the C&EN Magazine in print or digital format
  • Access to our Chemistry News by C&EN mobile app
  • Significant discounts on registration for most ACS-sponsored meetings
ACS offers discounts for some countries outside the United States. This discount is shown at checkout, if applicable.

JOIN NOW

Thank you!

Your account has been created successfully, and a confirmation email is on the way.

Your username is now your ACS ID.

ENJOY UNLIMITED ACCES TO C&EN

Safety

Chemical Plant Safety

Industry warns against requiring use of inherently safer technologies

by Glenn Hess
January 30, 2014
Advertisement

Most Popular in Safety

The chemical industry has a clear message for the Obama Administration: Do not force manufacturing and storage facilities to adopt so-called inherently safer technology (IST). Requirements for IST, the industry warns, could mean phasing out hazardous but essential chemicals and costly changes to the way plants operate.

In a Jan. 23 letter to President Barack Obama and an interagency working group, 13 trade associations say that current regulations and the marketplace itself “already provide strong incentives” for companies to reduce risks associated with chemical facilities. Signatories include the American Chemistry Council, the Society of Chemical Manufacturers & Affiliates, the Chlorine Institute, the Fertilizer Institute, and the National Association of Chemical Distributors.

The working group is tasked with improving the safety and security of chemical plants and storage depots in response to the deadly ammonium nitrate explosion in West, Texas, last April. It includes the heads of several federal agencies.

Requiring the use of safer chemicals and processes is included on a long list of policy options the working group says it is considering. The group expects to deliver its recommendations to the President by May 1 (C&EN, Jan. 13, page 7).

“Inherently safer approaches to manufacturing processes have been and will continue to be considered by facilities as a matter of course,” the industry groups assert. ”Facility operators—not the government—are in the best position to understand the full ramifications of implementing IST.”

Chemical & Engineering News
ISSN 0009-2347
Copyright © 2024 American Chemical Society

You might also like...

US chemical companies to review cybersecurity programs
Serving the chemical, life science, and laboratory worlds
Boosting Safety At Chemical Facilities
Panel Calls For Safer Processes

Article:

This article has been sent to the following recipient:

0 /1 FREE ARTICLES LEFT THIS MONTH Remaining
Chemistry matters. Join us to get the news you need.
GET MORE
GET MORE